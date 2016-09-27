Gladesville Probus 16th Birthday

Met any interesting spies lately?

Gladesville Probus Club has, but in the interests of security we’ll not divulge the identity of the spy or the monkeys.

At a recent meeting the guest speaker was DR, the author of Inside Pine Gap: The spy who came in from the Desert.

In 40 minutes D told us more about what goes on at that strange place outside Alice Springs than any of our Governments have in 50 years.

Set up as a joint US/Australian facility the primary task of the electronic spies is to eavesdrop on communications in political and military circles in ‘countries of interest’.

During periods of military conflict it can get very busy and that has been most of the time since the its establishment during the Cold War.

D joined the American National Security Agency straight out of University and spent 18 years as one of the operators at Pine Gap. There are subjects he was forbidden to discuss and even publishing his book took a major effort to obtain clearance from the authorities although most of his stories only referenced open sources.

It was a great talk and the book is a good read. Why is D now a resident of Ryde? Ah, another story, you’ll have to read the book.

Gladesville Probus Club celebrated its 16th Anniversary in September.

Inaugural President was Dennis Keller, whose wife Valma (pictured) cut the anniversary cake.

The Club meets on the first Thursday each month at Putney Bowling Club at 10am. Inquiries Malcolm Mackintosh 9817 7015 or Peter Lewis 9879 3626.