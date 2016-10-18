Discover Sailing with Concord Ryde club on Parramatta River

CONCORD and Ryde Sailing Club’s annual free Discover Sailing Day, which offers the experienced and beginner alike the opportunity to try life under sail, is scheduled for this Sunday October 23 from 10am to 3pm with selected clubs in both Sydney and regional areas taking part.

You’ll have the option to go out for a short sail with an experienced sailor, have a look around the club’s newly extended facilities, and find out about the programs and courses available.

There is something for the whole family and even kids as young as five years old can sail when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Interested sailors can register on line at the clubs website at http://www.concordrydesailing.org.au or simply turn up at the club on the day, wear comfortable clothing, shoes that can be worn in the water and wear sunscreen.

Club members provide the use of their craft and experienced skippers will take you for a sail, it’s recommended you allow at least one and a half to two hours if you want to get out on the water.

Life jackets of all sizes are provided by the club.

Several different types of dinghies’ will be taking part including: Optis, Spirals, Tasars, NS14s, Herons, Sabots, Catamarans and Firebugs.

Discover Sailing Day regularly attracts and introduces annually more than 2000 people around Australia to the exciting sport of sailing.

Concord & Ryde Sailing Club is located at Kissing Point Park, corner Waterview Street and Yaralla Road, Putney.

For a full list of Discover Sailing Day participating clubs, log onto www.discoversailing.org.au.

For more information contact Club Secretary Sandra Donovan 9816 5468 or for Discover Sailing Day Ross Venner 0418 457 020.

Kids having fun at last year’s Concord & Ryde Sailing Club Discover Sailing Day.