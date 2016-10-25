Where to watch Melbourne Cup

Local clubs are getting ready for next Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup.

The Melbourne Cup starts at 3pm with $6,200,000 in prize money on offer.

In the east of TWT territory the Melbourne Cup is being shown at the Gladesville RSL, Bayview Tavern on Victoria Road and Gladesville Sporties while across the Gladesville Bridge the great race is being shown at the Oxford Hotel in Drummoyne and Drummoyne Sailing Club.

In the west the West Ryde Hotel and Ryde Eastwood Leagues Club will show the race while in the north the North Ryde RSL Club, North Ryde Golf Club and the Epping Club will also show live coverage.

Many clubs have promotions associated with the Melbourne Cup and prizes for the best dressed ladies.

A NEAR record international contingent will contest this year’s Melbourne Cup.

After Monday’s second declarations, 32 horses remain in contention with ten of them internationally trained.

The final field of 24 will be named this Saturday night, after factoring in the result of the 2500m Lexus Stakes at Flemington that day.

England’s Big Orange, third in the order of entry, will be the topweight.

The other favourites are Curren Mirotic , Wicklow Brave, Bondi Beach, Scottish, Heartbreak City, Beautiful Romance , Secret Number, Qewy and Oceanographer.