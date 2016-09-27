55th Birthday celebrations for Gladesville WBC

Published September 27, 2016 | By admin

p30-gwbc-55th-birthday

GLADESVILLE Women’s Bowling Club celebrated its 55th birthday last week with a special bowls event. Some 37 lawn bowlers participated on the day including two foundation members in patron Gwen Carpenter OAM and Coral Smith who provided anecdotes on the early days of the Club. Pictured at the cutting of the birthday cake l to r are Club Patron Gwen Carpenter OAM, Women’s Bowling Club Vice President Jean Jones, Women’s Bowling Club President Robyn Eagles, Vice President Jill O’Connor and Foundation member Coral Smith.

Posted in ON HOLD
Search

Designed by Kim Jopson & Janie Buchan for The Weekly Times Newspaper.

Copyright © 2013. All Rights Reserved The Weekly Times Newspaper.

Powered by WordPress and WordPress Theme created with Artisteer.