55th Birthday celebrations for Gladesville WBC

GLADESVILLE Women’s Bowling Club celebrated its 55th birthday last week with a special bowls event. Some 37 lawn bowlers participated on the day including two foundation members in patron Gwen Carpenter OAM and Coral Smith who provided anecdotes on the early days of the Club. Pictured at the cutting of the birthday cake l to r are Club Patron Gwen Carpenter OAM, Women’s Bowling Club Vice President Jean Jones, Women’s Bowling Club President Robyn Eagles, Vice President Jill O’Connor and Foundation member Coral Smith.