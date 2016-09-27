$9 million Ryde Hospital upgrade underway

Two Ryde Hospital wards are being gutted, expanded and upgraded in a $9 million works program which will see improved facilities for patients, families and staff.

Work on Ward 2 – a general medical ward – and the Coronary Care/High Dependency Unit (CC/HDU) means expanded floor space, improved equipment, reconfigured rooms and increased levels of comfort. Work on Ward 2 began on August 8 and work on the CC/HDU is due to start later this year.

While inspecting the works last week with Ryde MP Victor Dominello, Health Minister Jillian Skinner announced a further $500,000 to upgrade the hospital’s Wi-Fi systems, enabling clinicians to access patients’ electronic medical records from any area of the hospital frequented by patients.

“Ryde Hospital is a wonderful hospital which dates backs to the 1930s. These upgrades will ensure the patients and hardworking staff have access to more spacious, modern and better-equipped wards,” Mrs Skinner said.

Mr Dominello said: “In our first term of Government, we spent $5 million to remodel the operating theatre complex, upgrade Ward 8 and improve car parking. Now I am proud to deliver our commitment to an extra $9 million in improvement works, which will ensure Ryde Hospital is even better for patients and staff.”

The new Ward 2 will be reconfigured from four single rooms and six four-bed rooms to four single rooms, four two-bed rooms and four four-bed rooms.

The new CC/HDU has been redesigned to allow improved observation of patients by staff, which will lead to enhanced clinical care.

Both refurbished wards will – for the first time – include:

facilities designed for bariatric patients

purpose-built isolation rooms for patients suffering infectious conditions such as measles and chicken pox.

New air conditioning, furniture and art works will ensure the wards are as comfortable and pleasant as possible for patients and visitors.