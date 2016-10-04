A new life for the priory?

A DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION has been given the go ahead to be lodged for Hunters Hill’s historic home The Priory.

The Priory Consortium Priory Settlements Pty Ltd is expected to lodge the development application which seeks to restore and refurbish the 19th century building, originally a Catholic Religious house.

Future car park provisions will be part of the development application as well as details of operating hours which Hunters Hill Council expects to be limited to 11 pm for guests and midnight for staff on most nights.

Mayor Richard Quinn said local residents will have an opportunity to comment as part of the development application process.

“All councillors had, as part of their election manifesto, a promise to resolve The Priory issue and tonight we did that,” he said at Monday night’s council meeting.