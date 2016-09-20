Hunters Hill News

A sad loss and the rebirth of two historic local sites

HUNTERS HILL Mayor Richard Quinn has paid tribute to former Mayor Mrs Kerry Ely-Wherry (pictured) who passed away on Sunday, August 21 in Yea, Victoria.

Mrs Ely-Wherry was the 49th Mayor of Hunters Hill from 1982 to 1983 and served on the council from 1980 to 1986.

Mayor Quinn said she was active in many organisations while living in Hunters Hill and passed away after a long battle with illness.

She is survived by her mother Clare Durrell and her daughters Catherine, Sarah and Emma.

***

A DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION has been given the go ahead to be lodged for Hunters Hill’s historic home The Priory.

The Priory Consortium Priory Settlements Pty Ltd is expected to lodge the development application which seeks to restore and refurbish the 19th century building, originally a Catholic Religious house.

Future car park provisions will be part of the development application as well as details of operating hours which Hunters Hill Council expects to be limited to 11 pm for guests and midnight for staff on most nights.

Mayor Richard Quinn said local residents will have an opportunity to comment as part of the development application process.

“All councillors had, as part of their election manifesto, a promise to resolve The Priory issue and tonight we did that,” he said at Monday night’s council meeting.

***

BEDLAM BAY RESERVE will be under the upcoming control of Hunters Hill Council, it was revealed at Monday night’s Council meeting.

The Reserve has been offered to the council by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Oval will be used for cricket and for women’s soccer training.

The Council will install a 10 km shared zone along Campbell Drive supported by Residents Parking Only signs adjacent to houses to minimise the impact on residents and to ensure public safety.

Gladesville Hospital Security staff will be responsible for locking the chain gates although Council rangers can be called in to deal with parking offences.

The Council will spend $45,000 on any access works agreed to in consultation with the Minister for Health.