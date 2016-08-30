A unique opportunity to see the Dalmatian Coast

Top Ryde City’s Helloworld travel agency is offering a unique opportunity to see the treasure’s of Southern Europe’s Dalmatian Coast.

This unique tour includes two nights in the historic city of Medjugorje as well as a 15 day Jewels of Europe river cruise.

The 28 day experience departs on August 8, 2017 and includes premium coach touring with Insight Vacations.

The tour features 13 nights accomodation in first class hotels and transport in a luxury 40 seater coach.

It is personally escorted by Helloworld Top Ryde City’s experienced manager Lydia Scuglia and enhanced by local guides.

Many meals and sightseeing specials are included in the tour.

The tour commences with a 14 day coach trip from Venice, Italy to Budapest, Hungary where you’ll board the Scenic Starship for a 14 night Rhine River cruise ending in Amsterdam.

Note that for Early Bird airfare deals you must book by September 30.

Those interested should contact Lydia Scuglia at Helloworld Top Ryde City on 9808-3019.