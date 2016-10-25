Acrobatic Danes to perform at Gymnastics Spectacular

GLADESVILLE RSL Youth Club – one of the most productive sporting nurseries in the north western suburbs of Sydney – has a new home.

Over the recent holiday break, the club’s Gymnastics section moved to new premises after more than three decades in the Youth Club hall since 1984.

After many hours of physical work from a team of dedicated staff from the RSL club and gym coaches, the new facility is now up and running.

The Gymnastics Club is now located in a warehouse at Warehouse 1/436 Ð 484 corner Victoria Road and Tennyson Road Gladesville.

Dance and Karate sessions are held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church hall, 582 Victoria Road, Ryde.

The Youth Club management extends a big thank you to the Gladesville RSL Community Club Board of Directors and members for their ongoing support of all areas of the Youth Club Dance, Karate, Cricket and Gymnastics in relocating the sports while the original site is re-developed. Numbers for the Youth Club are currently 550.

In conjunction with the move of the Gymnastics Club, officials will host a visiting Danish National team from Thursday October 27 to Monday October 31 who are stopping off at Gladesville on their world tour.

While here they’ll stage a special public performance at Ryde Aquatic Centre this Saturday October 29 from 7pm to 8.30pm This will be spectacular entertainment – a show not to be missed.

Tickets $10 adults; $5 children or $20 family at door.