Ageing well with  diabetes in Ryde

Ryde Diabetes Interest Group will be learning about positive ageing for people with diabetes.

The Diabetes and Ageing Well workshop is being presented this Friday October 14 by Maree Canty, Transitional Nurse Practitioner from the Aged Care team at Ryde Hospital at Ryde Eastwood Leagues Club from 10am to 12 noon.

The session will be chaired by Jen Kinsella, Clinical Nurse Consultant and Manager of the Ryde Diabetes Service.

Registration isn’t required and all are welcome. Morning tea is available for $2 for attendees.

For more information contact the Diabetes team on 9858 7580.

