Almost Spring Concert  in Hunters Hill

Lane Cove Concert Band Inc will present an Almost Spring Concert this Sunday August 28 in Hunters Hill Town Hall, Alexandra Street Hunters Hill, at 3pm.

This community Concert Band comprises three ensembles – Karingal Concert Band, Turrumburra Concert Band and the Cameraygal Wind Symphony – who’ll present a mix of music to reflect the changing seasons.

Admission at door is $15 adults with a discount for children and includes afternoon tea which will be served at the conclusion of the performance.

Lane Cove Concert Band welcomes new members and even if you are a beginner, don’t hesitate to speak to a band member. Inquiries 0409 663 566.