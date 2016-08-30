Ausgrid plan Ryde energy upgrade

Ausgrid hosted a presentation to seek community feedback on its planned underground electricity cables in Ryde last Thursday night.

The electricity infrastructure company is planning to replace underground electricity cables that run between a transition point in East Ryde to a substation in Top Ryde.

The presentation heard the proposed cables of the same voltage were laid more than 40 years ago and Ausgrid proposes to replace these cables so it can maintain a reliable electricity supply in the future.

Ausgrid’s Senior Community Engagement Officer Fleur Laurence said the project is also part of a program to retire fluid filled cables.

“We are working to plan a cable route between East Ryde and Top Ryde and we have been seeking feedback on the potential options.

” We are currently considering the community feedback we received as we make a decision on a proposed underground cable route and develop the construction plans.

“This proposal would also involve installing cables between Top Ryde and Meadowbank substations in conduits.

“The conduits will be installed as part of the Top Ryde to Wentworth Point cable project.”

Ms Laurence said issues being considered include minimising the impact on electricity bills, traffic impacts, availability of space around existing utility services and environmental and heritage impacts.

“Ausgrid is also consulting with Ryde City Council to select one proposed route,” Ms Laurence said.

PICTURED above right Ausgrid consultants Nina Milinkovich and Senior Area Development Manager Hal Hissey are pictured at last week’s presentation at the City of Ryde Library, Top Ryde. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO