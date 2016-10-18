Back to Balmain  Picnic Day Reunion

Annual Back to Balmain Picnic Day will be held on Sunday October 30 at Elkington Park in Glassop Street Balmain from 10am to 4.30pm.

Meet friends and acquaintances, reminisce and celebrate the joys of growing up or living on the Balmain peninsula and join in the family picnic.

Pack the blanket, chairs and picnic hamper. Raffle drawn at 3pm and prizes include a jumper signed by the current Wests Tigers rugby league team.

Free entertainment from 11.15am including performances from Honeybrook Dancers; Birchgrove Public School band and Leichhardt Celebrity Brass Band; Neil Smith and Dan Mullins 66 Model for guest spots and big finish. Displays from Balmain Association – old days photos/memories table. Inquiries Ray Arthur 9810-4738; Kath Hacking 9818-2504; Geoff Large 9810-4939 or Janice Swanson 9810-4610.