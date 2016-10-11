BAIRD BACKTRACKS!

DICTATOR PREMIER Mike Baird has finally been bitten into seeing some sense and taken note of his constituents’ concerns, at least in one category.

It took a dog bite to bring him to his senses. And the cries of the country people.

Will we now see some commonsense spilling over into equally important and disturbing areas? Such as undemocratic forced Council mergers.

Baird in his zealous crusade to change the world has made plenty of enemies and we doubt if this one small step will be enough to save him and his government from extinction at the next State polls.

He is devastating the Liberal Party in its heartland of Hunters Hill with the former Liberal Party mayor Sue Hoopmann resigning from the party this week in protest and disgust. And many more will follow.

Where will this leave local MPs such as Anthony Roberts when some strong Independent candidates stand at next election. It will be goodbye Robbo. And some may add “good riddance”. Unless you show some spine and act NOW!