BAIRD BARKING MAD

BY OUR CHIEF CIVIC ROUNDSMAN

DICTATOR PREMIER MIKE BAIRD continues to rush down the road to Liberal party government self destruction with his arrogant and autocratic moves against the rights of the individual which used to be a prime plank of Liberal Party policy when established by Robert Gordon Menzies.

He has followed his shonky forced amalgamations of local government with a vicious attack on the battlers of our society to ruthlessly ban greyhound racing as a sport and industry.

He must believe he’s the reincarnation of the Crusaders battling the foes of all that is Good and if they don’t agree – lop off their heads.

He’s well on the way to achieving anarchy in local democracy and the lives and sport of many genuine true Aussies throughout New South Wales and especially in country areas.

Where are the National Party heroes of the former Country Party of yesteryear? Who are prepared to stand up to this arrogant dictator?

Where is Anthony Roberts, Victor Dominello, John Sidoti, Damien Tudehope….???

Spare spines can be bought cheaply at K-Mart.

Worst of all, both these two major campaigns of destruction are based on LIES! Yes L-I-E-S!

Doesn’t that also accredit a person who peddles Lies a LIAR?

And to add insult to injury the madmen are spending buckets of taxpayers and citizens hard earned money on shonky advertising campaigns in the media that apparently supports him.

Story of the thirty shekels of silver seems to come to mind. Are you listening Mr Baird?

There is still time for redemption.

shonky advertisng campaigns

costing us all millions!