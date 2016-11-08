Baird blamed as Marsden High tops backlog list of Sydney school funding

West Ryde’s Marsden High School has the worst infrastructure funding backlog in Sydney according to figures obtained by The Weekly Times.

The damning education figures obtained last Friday reveal that Marsden High’s backlog is a staggering $2,882,626 – ahead of Hurlstone Agricultural High School at $ 2,693,879 and Colo High School at $2,215,330.

The huge blowout comes less than a year after The Weekly Times warned of a maintenance funding shortfall at the school and revealed that even its badly needed shaded outdoor facilities had to be funded by the Cancer Council.

Opposition Leader Luke Foley described the situation at Marsden High as unacceptable and blamed Premier Mike Baird and Education Minister Adrian Piccoli.

“Marsden High School in West Ryde now tops the list of Sydney schools,” Mr Foley said.

“Under the Baird Government schools are falling apart and our children have been left to learn in schools where broken toilets, busted windows and worn carpet are considered perfectly acceptable.”

The Weekly Times has been critical of the Baird Government squandering taxpayers’ money on propaganda such as the Building Stronger Communities campaign to justify our local forced mergers and a recent campaign to justify a ban on greyhounds.

This newspaper also ran a successful campaign to save the Ryde Hockey Panthers site, which Mr Piccoli intended to sell off for school funding.

Mr Foley told The Weekly Times that Baird needs to spend less big noting himself and more on our local schools.

“Mr Baird is the first person to big note the economy but he won’t open the cheque book to start funding the repair of our classrooms,” Mr Foley said.

Ryde Labor candidate Clr Jerome Laxale has been critical of the Marsden High backlog since it was revealed in The Weekly Times and questioned the advocacy effort of Ryde MP Victor Dominello.

“Shockingly Marsden High School has shot up to being the worst maintained school in Sydney despite it being identified earlier this year,” he said.

“These figures show how little Mike Baird cares about the welfare of kids in our local schools.

“To have other schools in NSW maintained, and ones in Ryde totally ignored, is an insult to our community and Mr Dominello needs to explain why he has let Marsden High’s maintenance bill sky-rocket to almost $3 million.

“This guy is a Cabinet Minister in Government and if he cannot even help kids in his own electorate, then what is the point of having him?”

Labor stressed the blame shouldn’t be levelled at our schools.

“Principals in Ryde are doing the best they can with the meagre resources that they have at their disposal,” Opposition Education spokesperson Jihad Dib said.

“Our children are being forced to learn in second rate environments all because Mike Baird has his spending priorities all wrong.

“Principals should be able to focus on providing the best education possible.

“They shouldn’t have to spend their time worrying about worn out classrooms.

“It’s appalling that instead of taking on the school maintenance backlog head on the Baird Government has allowed it to get worse.”