BAIRD BLASTED

BY OUR CHIEF CIVIC ROUNDSMAN

DICTATOR PREMIER Mike Baird is barking mad and his reputation and political nous has gone to the dogs according to many political commentators and editorials.

Teflon Mike Baird was elected with a substantial majority that many assumed would assure his Liberal National Coalition government would rule for many years to come.

But they didn’t reckon on some of his dictatorial and arrogant decisions that seem to fire in the face of a supposedly “small l” Liberal philosophy of small government and free enterprise with little interference and intimidation by big brother government.

He has upset many of his own Liberal party members in local government with his forced amalgamations of councils into a smaller number of mega councils with populations larger than the whole of Tasmania.

With his sidekick Nationals Minister for Local Government Toole they were heckled and booed at the last Local Government Conference at Rosehill where they displayed utter disdain for the assembly of locally democratically elected representatives with an approach of lump it or else.

Liberal majority councils are currently in court fighting their own Liberal State government.

Baird’s latest “father knows best” approach is the arbitrary banning of greyhound racing in NSW based on a faulty report by a self confessed left leaning old radical QC.

The report had more holes than a tonne of swiss cheese yet Baird swallowed it sink, line and stinker and took his compliant so-called National Country party leader with him, to his eternal shame.

Baird loves social media to make all his proclamations but the more traditional media outlets such as the Sydney Morning Herald have headlined “Baird crashes back to earth” and “Baird’s bubble bursts” ;

with the Daily Telegraph headlining “Righteous Mike will pay a price” and The Australian editorialises “NSW overacts to cruelty” while leading broadcasters Alan Jones is highly critical and Ray Hadley says “Premier’s popularity has gone completely to the dogs”.

If Mike Baird thinks he’s there for the long haul he just needs to remember two words: Campbell Newman.