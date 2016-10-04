Baird Crashes in Polls Over Forced Mergers

BY OUR CIVIC ROUNDSMAN

The dictatorial regime of Premier Mike Baird has taken a huge fall in opinion polls which could see him lose government at the next State election.

Forced mergers has hit Baird hard according to polls released this week which reveal his net satisfaction rating has fallen from 39 points to negative seven points, the biggest fall in net satisfaction rating of any mainland state Premier in the history of Newspoll.

His satisfaction rating has fallen from 61 per cent in December to 39 per cent, with his disapproval rating more than doubling from 22 to 46 per cent, which exceeds his approval rating.

Widespread media reports focus on the forced Local Government mergers but add that Baird has only made things worse for his himself with his dictatorial greyhound laws, the destruction of swathes of historic trees to build a city light rail link, overdevelopment, Westconnex, lockout laws, anti-protest laws, a hospitals crisis and moving the Powerhouse Museum.

Across Hunters Hill and Lane Cove a recent poll found that more than 80 per cent of ratepayers oppose a forced merger, a statistic stressed by Hunters Hill Mayor Richard Quinn at the recent extraordinary Council meeting late last month.

Though significant, that figure alone doesn’t reflect the community anger and outrage against the forced merger of Hunters Hill and Lane Cove into Ryde, Save Hunters Hill Municipality Coalition spokesman Phil Jenkyn says.

“It has been a nightmare and this direct attack upon local communities has resulted in this incredible fall in public support for an arrogant and undemocratic Premier and his government,” Mr Jenkyn said

“The attack on our local communities and our elected councils lies at the heart of this collapse of support for both Baird and his political party of wimps”.

Baird’s ‘Timeline of shame’ Traces his popularity crash

Dictator premier Baird’s dramatic downfall in popularity has been traced by Save Hunters Hill Municipality Coalition spokesman and former Hunters Hill Councillor and barrister Phil Jenkyn OAM by what he calls a “Timeline of Shame”.

“It was in late December that Baird announced for the first time

that he was going ahead with his forced mergers across the State,” Mr Jenkyn told The Weekly Times.

“It was in early January 2016 that Baird detailed his forced merger proposals under a flawed process with no transparency.

“It was in May that he destroyed over 40 councils against the wishes of their communities and councils.

“He then forced Hunters Hill and Lane Cove to challenge his unfair and undemocratic process in court.”

Lane Cove MP Anthony Roberts has responded to Mr Jenkyn’s criticism with the comment that communities are more than who collects the garbage and repairs the potholes.

The Coalition has called for Mr Roberts’ resignation and voters across Sydney recently rejected the Liberals in local government elections.

“Baird has caused incredible angst and anger which was born out in the massive swings against the Liberals and Nationals in the recent local government elections,” Mr Jenkyn added.

“ What is at the heart of all this is a failure to listen, an unbelievable arrogance and an attitude to the public that is dismissive and basically undemocratic.”

While Hunters Hill is fighting the forced merger to the last, the City of Canada Bay has been given a reprieve as forced merger partner Strathfield had its appeal upheld in the Land and Environment Court.

In Epping, most of the electorate has been forced to merge into Parramatta and is being run by administrator Amanda Chadwick.