Baird driving people to suicide, warns Alan Jones

Broadcaster Alan Jones says the Baird dictatorship is driving people to commit suicide.

“You have got a Liberal Party that won an election pledging in writing no council amalgamations yet you have got forced amalgamations,” Mr Jones said.

“Why, because Michael Baird says he knows better than anyone else.

“Do not worry about not telling the truth.

“Has the Premier heard of the boy and the wolf?

“People do not believe you (Baird) even when you are telling the truth.

“There are no words that can describe the contempt that is due to Michael Baird and others who have lined up to do this to decent people.

“You can only draw one conclusion — the business of the Baird Government is to drive people to take your own lives.

“It is beyond disgrace.”

Mr Jones has been a staunch friend of the people of Hunters Hill and spoke passionately at a recent Parliament House forum of Sydney and country Mayors, hosted by Opposition Leader Luke Foley who is surging ahead of Baird in opinion polls.

Former Ryde Mayor Jerome Laxale (ALP) has also expressed concern for Hunters Hill and Ryde residents whose heritage home values will plummet if the Ryde Liberals dominate a mega council and impose high rise across the historic municipality.

Mr Jones also opposes Baird’s attack on the greyhound racing industry and the livelihood oF decent people who love their sport and care for their dogs.

He said the inquiry that led to the closure of the greyhound industry was also “predicated on lies”.

“So tell lies just to achieve the ends you seek”, he said.

“Mr Baird would get his justice when people next get their say and they can’t wait”.