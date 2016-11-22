Baird Govt on Notice:

STOP FORCED COUNCIL MERGERS OR ELSE!

BY OUR CHIEF CIVIC ROUNDSMAN

Dictator premier Mike Baird and his spineless coalition members are on notice: end the destructive and undemocratic destruction of Local Government or face the consequences of Opposition at the next state election.

The theory pushed by Baird and his lacklustre cronies that bigger is better is based on lies and fiddled figures that only supports the major political parties and big developer friends.

If the Orange by-election result is not a warning enough, nothing will be for an arrogant deluded premier with a head firmly stuck in the sand.

At least Nationals Leader Troy Grant had the decency to acknowledge his mistake and step down as leader and Deputy Adrian Piccoli the same.

But the real villains are Baird and sidekick stool pigeon and misguided Local Government Executioner Paul Toole.

Baird tearily admitted his mistake with the greyhounds axing but he does not appear to realise that the biggest factor in the Orange by-election record defeat was the forced amalgamation of local Councils, specifically Cabonne and Blayney with Orange city.

When will they wake up?

Perhaps only when they’re on the opposition benches or Baird is back in banking business employment.