Baird has got it wrong on our local forced mergers

AN EXTRAORDINARY MEETING was held by Council on Monday October 10 to further consider legal advice concerning the prospect of appealing the recent adverse decision on the merger in the Land and Environment Court.

Council resolved to lodge a formal appeal on the forced merger on the grounds contained in legal advice from Senior Counsel.

In his response to the NSW Government’s recent backflip on the greyhounds issue, Premier Baird acknowledged that the Government has to listen to the community more and that it has made mistakes in policy.

This is true also for the Government’s position on forced council mergers, where the Government has clearly “got it wrong”.

Communities demand a say in how they are governed and our Council’s position from the outset has been that the Government should ask the people of Hunters Hill local government area by way of a poll or plebiscite.

We must never give up on this important and fundamental democratic principle.

* * *

HUNTERS HILL COUNCIL is searching for the 2017 Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and Community Event of the Year.

Do you know someone who has done countless volunteer hours for a service organisation, a local sporting or community group or an educational facility?

Do you know someone who has an outstanding achievement in their work, sport or studies? Please nominate this individual or group for the 2017 Hunters Hill Australia Day Awards.

The Nomination Form can be downloaded from Council’s website www.huntershill.nsw.gov.au or collected from the Customer Service Centre, 22 Alexandra Street, Hunters Hill.

For more information please email council@huntershill.nsw.gov.au or phone 9879 9400.

Nominations Close Friday 11 November 2016.

* * *

COMMUNITIES MATTER and the Mental Health Commission has developed some resources to assist communities work together to develop suicide prevention activities and has asked Council to help promote this very important initiative.

Well informed, community led action backed by evidence has been shown to be the cornerstone of effective suicide prevention activities.

Nationally, suicide is the leading cause of death for both men and women aged 15-44 years.

The Communities Matter Toolkit is freely available as an on line resource and provides a guide on how to set up and run a local suicide prevention action group, fact sheets, sample documents and templates,stories from existing action groups, opportunities to connect with like-minded community leaders as well as information on how to help as an individual

Resources are available to download at: https://communitiesmatter.suicidepreventionaust.org/content/download

* * *

COMMUNITY EVENTS are happening in the coming weeks:

THE YOUNG in Art exhibition at the Hunters Hill Town Hall opens next Wednesday October 26 at 6pm and will be open on Thursday 27th and Friday 28th from 10am-4pm and on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th from 11am – 3pm.

Come along and enjoy the talents of the younger members of our community.

GLADESVILLE FLICKS ‘n’ Eats Festival will be held in Cowell Street from 5-10pm on Saturday October 22.

It features the movies Wall E (6pm) and Oddball (8pm), some short films, musical entertainment by Gypsy Dub Sound System, The Sonics, Ace Ave and Jordyn Richards and lots of eats supplied by local restaurants.

Come along for a great evening of family fun.

OUR GARAGE SALE Trail Day will be held on Saturday October, 22.

There is still time to register your sale on the trail or check out sales in your area at www.garagesaletrail.com.au

THE HOUSEHOLD CHEMICAL CLEANOUT is on 22-23 October 22-23 at Bicentennial Reserve car park, Small St, Willoughby.

Do the right thing with your chemicals, fluorescent globes and tubes, gas bottles and fire extinguishers.

* * *

The Parramatta River Catchment Group as part of their ongoing efforts to make the river swimmable again are targeting sediment and erosion control on building sites around the Parramatta River.

A compliance taskforce will be conducting a ‘one month blitz’ targeting developers and enforcing best practice on construction sites.

* * *

Hunter’s Hill’s surviving bushland, together with its creek lines and foreshore habitat, also provides an important and valuable element to the suburban setting.

The native tree canopies and shrub cover – not only in the bushland reserves but in many of the suburban backyards and private areas – provide the natural setting that is a valuable part of Hunter’s Hill.

There are many benefits of Bushcare, both to the individual and the community.

Individual benefits range from learning new skills to being active and getting outdoors.

If you would like to join a Bushcare group for either regular or occasional visits, please contact bushland staff at Hunter’s Hill Council on (02) 9879 9439.