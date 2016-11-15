BAIRD to BLAME for ORANGE BLOODBATH!

BY OUR CHIEF CIVIC ROUNDSMAN

Nats Trumped in Orange by-election

GRANT GOES!

NSW Nationals Leader and Deputy Premier Troy Grant has paid the price of sheepishly following dictator Liberal Premier Mike Baird on the road to oblivion over forced amalgamations of local Councils and the execution of Local Democracy.

Grant announced his resignation yesterday before his colleagues had the chance to publicly sack him for leading them to the worst ever by-election result in NSW history!

No Government held seat in the State can now be considered safe from the wrath of the electors who are fed up with the arrogance and dictatorship of the premier.

Baird Next?

Baird and Grant thought they had appeased voters when they tearily admitted they were wrong, wrong, wrong in banning greyhounds.

But the electorate’s anger runs deeper especially with the forced amalgamations of local councils into mega cities and their lies and false claims associated with them.

Plus the nanny state laws, closure and sale of the Powerhouse Museum, threats to public and crown lands with overdevelopments, city chaos with trams and desecration of hundreds of heritage trees especially the Anzac memorial trees in Anzac Avenue and threats to Tafe plus the general lack of community consultation with an arrogant “big brother knows best” attitude.

No State seat is Safe now!

What is the future of fence sitter MPs e.g. Anthony Roberts in Lane Cove, Gillian Skinner North Shore etc.

Dictator Premier Mike Baird was fully responsible for the National Party electoral debacle at Orange last weekend and he should’ve been the first to fall on his sword rather than the poodle Nats leader.

Barking up the wrong tree!

Contrary to popular opinion the election was not won and lost on the greyhounds issue.

That had been defused by the teary eyed apology and backflip earlier by the dictator premier and his sidekick deputy.

The election was fought on the proposed forced amalgamation of the local governments of Cabonne and Blayney with the larger City of Orange Council.

Very much a similar scenario to Hunters Hill, Lane Cove and the bigger City of Ryde.

And if dictator Baird doesn’t see the light and pull the plug on these three local forced mergers he’ll pay the price the same here and Anthony Roberts will be out on his ear at the next state election, if he even lasts that long!

It’s Les Mis replayed live on stage here in TWT Territory as with Brexit in UK and Trump in USA.

Baird, Toole, Roberts, Dominello, Tudehope, Sidoti will all the on the dole queue after the next state election if they don’t Wake Up and act NOW.

Before it’s too late because there are armies of discontent within the Liberal and conservative ranks preparing for battle for a new world order.

Anthony Roberts claims to be the third ranking member of the current government as Leader of the House.

It’s time he showed some leadership then and stood up for the people he is supposed to represent, or pay the price.

Or as Alan Jones would say, go down to Kmart and buy a new plastic spine!

We all know Robbo has lots of ability but it is overtime that he publicly displayed it., Over to you Robbo.