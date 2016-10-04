Baird to blame for Ryde cutbacks, says Laxale

A Baird Government approved decision to cut back motor registry hours has been blasted bt Ryde Labor spokesman Clr Jerome Laxale.

Councillor Laxale said it is a disgrace to cut back the 7am to 7pm hours of Service NSWÕs Macquarie Park centre to 8.30am to 5.30 which will disadvantage working people.

“Forcing people, especially those who use their cars for work, to go during business hours is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“This is especially unacceptable because the 7am to 7pm opening hours was used to justify the shutting down of the Motor Registry at Blaxland Road in Ryde.

“It shows that the Baird Government and our local Liberal MP Victor Dominello don’t understand the needs of working people or simply didn’t want to do anything about it.

“Ryde residents now face a double disadvantage since the Federal Government moved the Medicare Office from Top Ryde to Macquarie Park.”

Ryde MP Victor Dominello said the new hours reflected community need.

“The community is telling us it wants resources and support available at our service centres at particular times of the day and week, so we are adjusting our services accordingly,” he said.

“As a customer focused organisation, Service NSW is constantly adjusting its services and network based on customer demand and feedback.

“The change will mean that there are more team members available to assist customers during the peak periods, at times when they are needed most.”

He also stressed an increase in staff numbers.

“More team members means we can dedicate more staff to assisting customers with their transactions,” he said.

“Service NSW is helping the community access an extensive range of government services. It offers more than 900 transactions for more than 40 NSW government agencies.”

Ryde Councillor Jerome Laxale has blasted Baird for closing the Ryde Motor Registry and cutting back the Service NSW hours at Macquarie Park. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO