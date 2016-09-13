Baird’s Gerrymander Backfires!

Liberal votes crashed in local council elections where they were held last Saturday and the Baird Government Sydney City Council gerrymander backfired with incumbent Independent Mayor Clover Moore gaining a ten percent swing to her!

Liberals Vote Nosedives in Council elections

BY OUR CIVIC ROUNDSMAN

Baird’s City Gerrymander Backfires!

Dictator Mike Baird’s attempted gerrymander in the City of Sydney has backfired disastrously with Liberal frontrunner for Mayor Christine Forster limping in with barely 15 per cent of the vote.

The gerrymander gave 23,000 Sydney businesses two votes to the 117,000 residents one but resulted in a huge backlash that saw Independent Clover Moore increase her vote by more than 10 per cent to record a whopping 62 per cent of the poll.

“People are outraged about the gerrymander,” Lord Mayor Moore said after her victory.

“The people of the city felt really discriminated against and denied their democratic right and the value of their vote had been halved.”

With postal votes still to be counted Ryde Liberal Clr Craig Chung is expected to scrape in to Sydney where he is number two on the Liberal Party ticket.

Opposition Leader Luke Foley told The Weekly Times the council election reflected widespread anger against Baird.

“The people of Sydney have sent a message to Mike Baird. They’ve had enough of his high handed arrogant behaviour.

“I congratulate Clover Moore on her win in the City of Sydney, where stacking the roll – an affront to democracy – has blown up in the Premier’s face”.

There are big swings to Labor in Blacktown, Penrith, the Blue Mountains, Camden, Campbelltown, Liverpool and Sutherland.

Labor has won popularly elected mayoral votes in Lake Macquarie, Cessnock, and Lismore.

“If the swings we saw on Saturday were replicated at the State election, the Baird’s Coalition would be wiped out”, Mr Foley said.