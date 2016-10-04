Balmain Tigers Never Say Die !

A legal appeal could be launched to challenge last week’s Land and Environment Court decision not to approve the proposed Balmain Tigers Leagues Club redevelopment on Victoria Road, Rozelle.

Its would-be developer, Rozelle Village, wants to build 12- and eight-storey residential towers on the Victoria Road site, plus shops and space for a new leagues club.

The Land and Environment Court ruled the proposed development did not meet the objectives of the former Leichhardt Council’s local environment plan for the precinct.

Opponents also cited long standing concerns by the Baird Government funded Roads and Traffic Authority about possible traffic congestion on Victoria Road and neighbouring streets.

Commissioner Annelise Tuor said possible congestion issue raised doubts about the area to be provided for use by the Balmain Leagues Club to promote its long term viability.

Development spokesman Ian Wright told The Weekly Tigers he is disappointed by the ruling which knocked back the new leagues club, a retail shopping outlet and 12 and eight storey residential apartments.

“We’re taking it all in now and we are most certainly considering grounds for an appeal,” Mr Wright told The Weekly Times.

“Unfortunately, there’s probably a few people happy with the decision but we want to thank Tigers fans and the people of Rozelle who have supported us.”

He is backed by lifelong Balmain Tigers fans such as Gwen Bosler who urged the club and the developer to keep fighting.

“Our club motto is Never Say Die and true Tigers fans don’t give up without a fight,” she said.

“We, the fans, are behind our club and we stand for loyalty and tradition.”

Both Mr Wright and Balmain Tigers Chairman Dr Leslie Glen have described the derelict leagues club sight as a rat infested eyesore and had hoped a new leagues club and shopping complex would revitalise the area and bring the Tigers back to their spiritual home.

Politics has blighted the development after previous Labor governments pulled out of plans to build a metro station at the site and Balmain Greens MP Jamie Parker supported anti-development activists.

“This marks a significant win for the community and this decision should send a strong message that Rozelle doesn’t need skyscrapers,” he said after the court decision.

Dr Glen said its been “frustration after frustration,” for Tigers fans and The Weekly Times has learned that the club is repaying a loan of $70,000 per month.

“We’ve been a club in exile for several years, its as if we’ve been sent to devil’s island,” he told The Weekly Times.

“The club has nonetheless read the court verdict with interest and notes the support of the Land and Environment Court Commissioner as well as the support of the new Inner West Council Interim General Manager Rick Hart.”

He also praised the Wests Ashfield Club for its on-going support.

“Wests Ashfield has been supporting us and it has my enduring gratitude,” he said.

The former mayor of Leichhardt, Darcy Byrne, said Leichhardt Council had unanimously approved a redevelopment of six and eight storey buildings on the site in 2015 including rent-free space for the club.

He told the media after the verdict the only way for the development to proceed on the site is for Rozelle Village to ‘accept reality’ so progress can be made.

The former council’s plan has long been dismissed by Mr Wright as financially unviable.

Stalwart Balmain Tigers fan Gwen Bosler says Balmain Tigers Never Say Die.

The destitute Balmain Leagues Club on Victoria Road Rozelle needs a new development.