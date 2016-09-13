Keep fit, have fun – NSW Bike Week is back

NSW Bike Week is an annual celebration of cycling, encouraging people from all walks of life to get on a bike and ride.

Transport for NSW, in partnership with Roads and Maritime Services, will provide local event organisers with funding to support their efforts to promote cycling to their communities.

In 2016, NSW Bike Week runs from this Saturday September 17 until Sunday September 25.

NSW Bike Week objectives include: Increase the use of local cycling infrastructure for transport and recreation.

Provide a safe and secure environment for new and less confident cyclists to improve their cycling skills.

Educate the community on the importance of road safety and road rules.

Promote cycling as a safe and healthy mode of transport for short trips.

It’s one of the most enjoyable and popular events on the cycling calendar.

The week-long event will host a record 88 events all over NSW from Scone to Seaforth.

People of all ages are welcome to enjoy a variety of themed activities including, interactive workshops and fun rides.

But if you’re looking for a two-wheeled challenge, there’s even a 50km road ride on offer.

A popular event is the Spring Cycle Ride the Bridge Ride Sydney on Sunday October 16 which is part of the Sydney Rides Festival.

Whether you are a beginner, a regular rider or a lycra lover – the 2016 Spring Cycle has the ride for you!

All rides provide the ONLY opportunity to ride the Sydney Harbour Bridge main deck, Cahill Expressway and historic Rocks area – car free!

So register for the 12km Sydney City Ride, 50km Classic Ride or the 105km Bikebug Challenge Ride and experience the magic of the city and greater Sydney by bike.

Plus, bring the kids – they ride for FREE!

Routinely checking your bicycle doesn”t need to take long.

Some of the most basic checks can be done while walking from the garage to the front gate!

Just a couple of minutes are all it takes to make sure your bike is safe.

If you discover one or more of your bicycle parts is damaged or requires repair, make sure the repair has been completed by a qualified bicycle mechanic and is safe to use before you continue riding.

Daily checks:

Tyres should feel very firm to touch. The correct pressure is written on the sidewall of each tyre.

Check the seat is at the correct height and the seat post is tightly inserted at least 5cm into the frame.

Press your brakes, they should be secure. Brake levers should engage when gripped.

Handlebars should not be loose.

Lift the handlebars, spin the front wheel, apply the brakes and check that the: Wheel is properly secured in the forks; Quick release levers are secure; Wheel rotates freely without rubbing on the brakes; Gears and brakes operate smoothly and directly; Lift the seat, turn the pedals, spin the rear wheel, operate the gears and brakes, and apply the above four stage test again.

So if you’re ready to get fit and have some fun, it’s time to get on your bike!

Lane Cove’s Big Family Fun Ride

Celebrate cycling in Lane Cove by joining Lane Cove Council’s Bicycle Advisory Committee for the 4th annual Big Family Fun Ride this Sunday September 18 from the corner of Epping Road and Longueville Road at 11 am.

Everyone is welcome, from young children on scooters and balance bikes to experienced cyclists and E-bikes.

There’ll be three routes to accommodate varying cycling abilities, all concluding at Blackman Park.

The Beginners’ Route is 3 km and mainly downhill, on a gentle gradient, along the Epping Road Cycleway, quiet streets and footpaths.

This route will be led by Lane Cove Mayor Deborah Hutchins and is recommended for young children on bikes and scooters, accompanied by an adult.

The Intermediate Route led by Deputy Mayor Marc Gold is for riders who are competent to ride 5.5 km.

It follows the Longueville Road footpath to the corner of River Road West. From there it joins the River Road West to Penrose Street SUP, with deviations to avoid steep hills.

The More Accomplished Rider Route caters for cyclists who are happy to ride the hills of Lane Cove and also limited off-road terrain. Led by Don Murchison, Chairperson of Lane Cove’s Bicycle Advisory Committee, the 11.6 km takes cyclists down the Epping Road Cycleway to St Leonards Station, Gore Hill Cemetary, Morven Gardens and the River Road SUP, where it joins the Intermediate Route at River Road West.

At Blackman Park there’ll be a sausage sizzle, live music, face painting and fun with games.

The event is free, but bring some money as people are expected to purchase a sausage and a drink for $5.

There are also giveaways for participants.

For more information and to register, visit: www.facebook.com/bigfamilyfunride