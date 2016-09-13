Bowls whiz Jack, 11 upstages senior rivals

ELEVEN year old lawn bowls sensation Jack McShane has become one of the youngest bowlers to win the Denistone Sports Club Minor Singles trophy.

Whiz kid Jack continued his brilliant form on the greens by downing the experienced John O’Brien 31-29 in an entertaining final – a tremendous feat for the promising schoolboy. The young gun is pictured with runner up O’Brien and marker and Bowls president Jim Mohan.

It was another title for the talented McShane who a few days earlier captured the Zone 10 Rookie championships against much older bowlers, winning five games with a total of 85 shots and 60 against. There’s no doubt that Jack McShane is a champion in the making!