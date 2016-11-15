Brad Garlick Ford hosted Ryde Business Forum AGM

Ryde Business Forum held its Annual General Meeting on Monday November 7 at Brad Garlick Ford’s newly refurbished showrooms corner Victoria and Blaxland Roads Ryde courtesy Brad Garlick principal Nick Flaskas coinciding with the RBF November Business After Hours. Nick Flaskas is pictured with the newly elected RBF Board members namely President Tony Abboud, Vice President Andrew Hill, Treasurer George Papallo OAM, Secretary Karen Laing, Chair Employment, Education and Training Committee Mark Hastings, Chair Council Committee Kaylar Michaelian, Chair CEO Club Andrew Bland. Board member Lydia Scuglia, supported by Sabrina Ferguson and Marcella Letteri. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.