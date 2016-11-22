Brave Marsfield girl prepares to climb Mount Kosciuszko

A Marsfield girl with Cerebral Palsy is preparing for the greatest challenge of her life as she prepares to climb Australia’s highest mountain.

Fourteen year old Marge Olaso will attempt to scale Mount Kosciuszko in February as one of the youngest participants in the Cerebral Palsy Alliance’s 18 kilometre Krazy Kosci Klimb to raise funds for the Alliance’s Accessible Gym and Fitness Program.

Funds raised will go to the Alliance’s centre at Smalls Road in Ryde and Marge Olaso is excited about the challenge ahead.

ÒIt’s a pretty cool opportunity because not everybody gets to do this. I get to do this, and it’s like conquering your own limitations,Ó Marge told The Weekly Times.

ÒStaying motivated to get up the whole way instead of just collapsing, I think that will be the hardest thing.

ÒEven if I have a disability, I can still do it. If I can do it, you can do itÓ.

The 2016 Krazy Kosci Klimb raised over $250,000, and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance is looking do even better in the 2017 event, with 20 teams climbing the mountain.

Marge’s dedicated team includes parents Arnold and Monette, sister Marishka, representatives of corporate team sponsor KPMG and nine-year old Lucinda Crompton of Gladesville has been fundraising through Hunters Hill Public School’s Student Representative Council.

ÒWe’re doing a lot of fun stuff at our school with a mufti day, cake stalls, and even a sponge throw where we get to throw sponges at our teachers to raise money for Team Marge. I’m really proud of my school trying to help Marge and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

ÒIt’s amazing what she is doing.Ó

This is the third year the Cerebral Palsy Alliance will run the Krazy Kosci Climb, and Marge is urging readers of The Weekly Times to get behind her and her team.

ÒAll that help is appreciated because it will really make a difference in the futureÓ, she said.

ÒI’m looking forward to getting to the top and saying I climbed a mountain!Ó

People can donate to Team Marge via the following link:

https://krazykosciklimb2017.everydayhero.com/au/team-marge