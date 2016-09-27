Bring your hero to life for a Carnival !

Children are invited to enter City of Canada Bay’s colour-in your hero competition ahead of Concord Carnival at Greenlees Park on Sunday October 9.

The Concord Carnival is being held in Greenless Park, Concord and this year’s theme is: ‘heroes’.

The heroes colouring in competition consists of two categories; one for children five years and under and another for children aged six to 13 years.

Participants aged five years and under can draw their hero, while older children are encouraged to paste a photo of their chosen hero and tell us why this figure appeals to them.

Colour-in forms must be received by Council by close of business on Wednesday October 5.

Competition winners will be invited to collect their prizes on the Main Stage at Concord Carnival.

Concord Carnival, one of Sydney’s most popular community events, features performances by local entertainers, over 80 food and merchandise stalls and activities for all ages.

For more information on the colour-in competition, including terms and conditions, please visit the Concord Carnival page on Council’s website: www.canadabay.nsw.gov.au.