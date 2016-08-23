Callous Councillors Cause CIVIC CENTRE DEBACLE

Elderly, sick and disabled Ryde residents fear they will be denied access to Top Ryde City from the Ryde Civic Centre side of busy Devlin Street at Ryde because of the serious disregard for their needs by Ryde Councillors.

Civic Centre debacle raises sick, elderly resident fears

BY OUR CIVIC ROUNDSMAN

Elderly, sick and disabled Ryde pedestrians fear they could be denied access from the Civic Centre to Top Ryde City because of a serious disregard for their needs by all but one Ryde City councillor.

Their fears follow the failure of Independent Clr Denise Pendleton to gain a seconder for her recent motion to ensure access during an upcoming counter-terrorism operation, which could see the Civic Centre precinct shut down to allow access for emergency vehicles.

“I was shocked, not only because access wasn’t protected but because it wasn’t even considered worthy of debate at the last council meeting,” she said.

“If the Civic Centre precinct is closed the only access will be a dangerous crossing from the Blaxland Road Island back across to Pope Street or all the way up at Victoria Road.”

It is not the first time Ryde councillors have been accused of a “serious disregard” for pedestrian safety, an issue repeatedly raised by Independent Clr Jeff Salvestro-Martin who has been absent from recent council meetings due to overseas business commitments.

Clr Justin Li has also raised pedestrian concerns in Eastwood.

Councillor Pendleton said the Council’s own Access Committee has been actively raising concerns about Civic Precinct safety.

“A case was recently brought to my attention of a man in a wheelchair who couldn’t get across the road because the lift across the road had broken down and a staff member had to drive him across the road,” she said.

“And it’s not the first time I’ve personally raised concerns about access and lifts breaking down.”

Despite being elected on a commitment to defend the Civic Centre and neighbouring residents, Clr Pendsleton has been threatened by Liberal Clr Bill Pickering of being reported to the Local Government Ministry for debating Civic Centre issues because he alleges she has a Pecuniary Interest due to the close proximity of her home.

While this may have been in the minds of Liberal Councillors who refused to second her motion it prompts the question why Labor Mayor Jerome Laxale didn’t second the motion.

However he told The Weekly Times yesterday he understands people’s fears and gave a personal assurance he will act to keep access open during the counter-terrorism operation.

“I have conveyed residents concerns to staff that access will have to be maintained at all times during the counter terrorism operation,” he said.

The Mayor said rumours the Civic Centre Civic Hall will be closed are unfounded.

As well as sick, elderly and disabled pedestrians, mums with prams also fear the counter terrorism operation and future building works could block access to two local childcare centres.

Rumours abound a government administrator will be brought in to demolish the Civic Centre and sell the land, despite the recent Civic Centre redesign competition.

CLR DENISE PENDLETON

Sole voice concerned for the sick, elderly and disabled