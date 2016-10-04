Canada Bay wins two national awards

The City of Canada Bay has won two significant national awards for litter reduction and footpath innovation.

The inner city Council took out the Hey Tosser! Litter Action Blue Star Award at the recent Keep NSW Beautiful Blue Star Sustainability Awards and doubled the celebration by this week winning the National Road Pavement Innovation Award.

“I am proud to announce that we have taken out another win for our sustainability efforts, winning the Hey Tosser! Litter Action Award for our project ‘Putting Litter in its Place Ð Litter Strategy’,” Acting Mayor McCaffrey said.

“The award recognises our commitment and on-going efforts to improving our litter management by raising awareness on littering and focusing on a preventative approach to combat the issue.

“Earlier this year we launched a Litter Strategy with the key objectives to develop local initiatives to increase litter enforcement and boost community pride.”

“City of Canada Bay has won numerous major Keep NSW Beautiful awards in the last few years and have a vision to reduce litter by 50 percent in hotspots by working with residents, community groups, schools, businesses and other councils to reach this target.”

New pavement on Victoria Avenue wins State and National awards at this yearÕs Australian Asphalt Pavements Association Awards.

City of Canada Bay installed a sustainable road on Victoria Avenue, Concord West which used white asphalt to help reduce the heat of the road pavement by eight degrees Celsius and the overall ambient temperature in the village by two degrees celsius.

“Victoria Avenue sits directly in the sun and in summer, you can really feel the heat generated from the road and now with the new pavement, you can feel the difference between the old pavement and the new one,” Mayor McCaffrey said.

“Aside from the considerable temperature drops, the new road is also environmentally friendly.

“The new pavement incorporates 40 per cent of recycled asphalt and utilises 8,000 toner cartridges from printers and photocopiers, which is 20 per cent of cartridges used in the City of Canada Bay.”

City of Canada Bay Mayor Helen McCaffery and the team take out the Hey Tosser! Litter Action Award.