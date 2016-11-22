Celebrate Christmas  with vocal music

Three TWT readers can win double passes to hear Joubert Singers perform Icelandic choral works alongside a range of delightful vocal music from France and Germany on Sunday December 11 in All Saints Anglican Church, Ferry Street, Hunters Hill at 5pm. Guest artists include soprano Emilie Lemasson (pictured), harpist Margaret Curtis and pianist Nicholas Routley. Artistic director is Rachelle Elliott. Tickets $30 or $25 concession. Bookings: stickytickets.com.au/45611 or joubertsingers.org.au

