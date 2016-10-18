Celebrate Christmas with new book from Vimeira Village’s Merry Medic!

CELEBRITY doctor James Wright has launched a new book which will make the ideal family Christmas present.

Titled: ‘Adventures Of A Merry Medic’ the book is available in bookshops for $35 or – as a special offer to readers of The Weekly Times – for only $27 !

It is the 31st book written by the Merry Medic since 1973 and outlines his career from his birth in Brisbane in 1927 to his fame as Australia’s best known television doctor.

The book describes the best experience of his life at Warrawee Public School where he learned a love of the English language and his most challenging experience was his seven years at Sydney University studying medicine.

“Back then Uni was very expensive, but I won one of 200 Sydney University Exhibitions, plus a Commonwealth Scholarship and then started writing for newspapers.

“It was terribly competitive (at university) as I was competing with returned servicemen, but I missed World War Two by two months as the war ended in 1945,” he said.

The Merry Medic soon found a talent as a medical writer.

“My dad taught me touch typing on an old finger powered Remington and I could soon type 40 words a minute without looking at keyboard,” he said.

“I stuck to health which I knew off by heart.”

Dr Wright said his greatest achievement was when he was awarded the Order of Australia (AM) in 1998.

“My wife Noreen and I established ‘Medi Aid Centre Foundation’, a Public Benevolent Institution and Charity. .. essentially to house the elderly with emphasis on those with poor health and limited finances,” he said.

ÒWe now have flagship of five star accommodation called ‘Vimiera Village’ at Eastwood which former Prime Minister Howard officially opened in 2006.

“This houses people who want five star accommodation as they age and we aim to have 1,000 units, so we’ve only only a few more to go.”

Most people would know Dr Wright from the Mike Walsh Show.

“I appeared on Day Three of the brand new Mike Walsh Show which later became Midday With Ray and then Kerrie Anne,” he said.

“I was there from 1973, until it folded in 1999.”

The book also reveals his battle against cancer.

“I developed severe throat cancer in 2012 but prompt chemo and radiotherapy at RPAH saved my life

“I was admitted within 12 hours as public patient and the medicos and nurses were wonderful.

“Yet the day after pronounced cured, my lovely wife-nurse who dressed wounds daily went to bed but did not wake up next day.. this was very sad.”

To purchase a copy of the book from The Weekly Times phone us on 9807 6666.

Dr James Wright celebrates Christmas at Vimiera Village and TWT readers can celebrate Christmas with his new book. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO