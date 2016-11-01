Celebrate with family and friends at this year’s Light Up East Ryde

ALL roads lead to Sager Place on Sunday November 27 for the second annual Light Up East Ryde Festival.

The event is a community and family festival in support of Macquarie Park Rotary, to celebrate and showcase local talent and businesses and is a chance for the community to really enjoy the alfresco atmosphere of Sager Place and East Ryde.

It is an ideal opportunity to shop locally for Christmas, with stalls on the day, together with food and entertainment and the evening will culminate in the lighting up of Sager Place with Christmas decorations.

Last year over 3,000 people attended the inaugural event and enjoyed the twilight Christmas market stalls, with most stallholders selling out.Ê

This year organisers are planning an international food theme, entertainment, petting zoo and much more.

Sager Place (road closure) from 3pm to 8pm.

Here is an opportunity to shop for unique and quality Christmas presents; savour international gourmet food and enjoy live entertainment with MC Roseanna Gallo OAM.

ThereÕll be FREE activities for the kids, Petting Farm Zoo and facepainting by Happily Ever Laughter; craft beer and wine tasting plus a Santa Cave and photo booth.

Macquarie Park Rotary Raffle drawn at 7.30pm with official lighting of the Rooftop Christmas decorations at 8pm.

Event organisers extend a big thank you to all East Ryde residents for their support of this community event – check your letterbox for a free entry into the raffle.

Raffle tickets available for sale at the Macquarie Park Rotary Stall on the day.

Proceeds will go to North Ryde Community Aid and The Social Hub.