Celebrations for Colleen & Dennis

Long time Epping residents Colleen and Dennis Shearing chalk up another milestone when they celebrate their Golden Wedding anniversary this Saturday.

The couple are pictured after their marriage on October 1, 1966 at St Paul’s Church Carlingford with Rev Richard Goodhew, who later became Archbishop of Sydney Diocese.

Colleen is a member of the renowned Catt family who were pioneers in the district for nursery, roses, citrus and stone fruit and grew up on a rose farm and peach orchard in Tomah Street on eight acres in Carlingford. Dennis grew up on a 16 acre farm in Kent Road North Ryde where his family grew peaches and plums and other agriculture. He would ride his horse to Marsfield School and there were stables there for the horses.

The couple lived for many years in Glenorie and Dural before moving back to Epping and were heavily involved with Glenorie School with Dennis serving as President of the P & C for many years. He was the driving force behind the new school being built.

Colleen and Dennis have raised a daughter Leica and son Peter and have four grandchildren and one great grandson.

They’ve been keen tennis players with both the Hills Tennis Association and Northern District Tennis Association and also enjoy fishing, travelling and spending time with family.

Colleen and Dennis will celebrate their anniversary milestone with family this Saturday at a surprise venue.