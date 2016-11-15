Champ Melina at  Wrestling Lockout

FIVE time World Wrestling Entertainment womens champion Melina Perez (pictured) will feature at a Wrestling Extravaganza on Friday December 2 at Concord RSL Club, Nirrandra Street, Concord West with bell time at 7.30pm.

Melina – famed for her flexibility, utilised during her entrance and in her in-ring manouvres – lines up against Australian star Harley Wonderland. A three-time WWE Womens champion and two-time WWE Divas champion, Melina will do a meet and greet with fans on the night and train future AWE superstars.

The spectacular Lockout wrestling event also features a six man Steel Cage match with Psykotic, Kingston the Predator and Birdman v Bruza the Serb, international sensation Carlo Cannon and AWEÕs Luke Knight.

Vex Appeal defends tag team titles against The Money Stable in a TLC- tables, ladders and chairs match and more.

Tickets VIP Front Row $30 adults; $25 kids or general admission $25 adults; $20 kids; available online: http://www.lockout.eventbrite.com.au or phone Club 9743-1308.