Charity Wrestling at Concord RSL

Australian Wrestling Entertainment will stage a special Charity event on Friday September 9 at Concord RSL Club from 7.30pm to raise money for aeiou-children with autism. There’ll be representatives from the charity working with AWE on the night and raffle prizes to be won including a three night trip to Vanuatu, push bikes, gift vouchers and more.

Wrestlers fighting for a great cause include Five Dock wrestling icon Psykotic v Tristan Slade; Husdon Hulk v Kyle Valiant; Bruza & Mauler v Vex Appeal; Luke Knight defends his AWE title against Jaguar Kid; Phil Bird Man Picasso v New Zealander Tuck plus a women’s match Ms Wonderland v Flame.