Child in serious condition after Eastwood crash today

A woman is being questioned by Ryde police this afternoon after she allegedly returned a reading of more than six times the legal blood alcohol limit after a crash which injured a six-year-old girl in Eastwood.





Police allege the 50-year-old woman was attempting to reverse a blue Subaru on Progress Avenue in Eastwood around 12.40pm when she struck the girl and two parked cars – see TWT on-the-spot PHOTO

The girl was treated for pelvic injuries and taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

The woman was arrested nearby and later allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.303.



Police allege she attempted to flee the scene and was later taken to Ryde Police Station for questioning but no charges have been laid.

A crime scene has been established and traffic diversions are in place.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.