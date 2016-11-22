Christmas Fair goodies  at Eryldene House

Sydney’s longest-running Christmas Fair resumes this Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27 at Eryldene Historic House and Garden, 17 McIntosh Street, Gordon from 10am to 4pm.

As the Jacarandas flower, experience the personal attention of 50 stallholders showcasing their products amongst the beauty of Eryldene and its late spring garden.

Enjoy choosing your Christmas gifts, many handmade and original from displays of stationery, jewellery, antiques, Christmas hampers, cakes and puddings, gingerbread house kits, home-made jams chutneys & poached fruit, silk ware, garden ornaments, linen, vintage textiles, home wares, children’s and women’s clothing, scarves and wraps, floral arrangements, specialty teas, scented candles, organic body products, luxury soaps, plants and original artworks.

The Garden Cafe will be open both days serving light refreshments and homemade festive treats. Entry $5 adults; children FREE.

Special offer from Garden Cafe, complimentary tea/coffee and a Christmas treat for entry between 1pm-3pm on Sunday.