Cinderellas go to Curzon Hall Ball

Three beautiful young Cinderellas are hoping to meet their Prince Charmings at the Fusion Foundation Gala Ball this Friday night at “The Castle” aka Curzon Hall Marsfield.

Our Cinderellas Maria Jemalmschi, Ashley Agostino and Lauren Baxter are pictured at Curzon Hall earlier this week, the venue for this Friday night’s glamorous Fusion Foundation Ball.

It is not too late to buy tickets to meet these Cinderellas at Ryde’s gala event of the year – the Fusion Foundation Gala Ball – to be held at Curzon Hall in Marsfield this Friday night.

The Gala Ball is being held to help raise $150,000 to support three local organisations Achieve Australia, Alzheimer’s Australia (NSW) and the Royal Rehab.

Event organiser Lydia Scuglia said that as well as the Gala Ball the community is also invited to contribute to the Foundation through sponsorship and donations.

“The Fusion Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation supported by the Rotary Club and eminent members of the Ryde community,” Ms Scuglia said.

“Focus for the Fusion Foundation is to connect businesses with local charities having a positive impact in the Ryde community.”

“Achieve Australia is a leader in disability services, working to ensure every Australian with a disability achieves social inclusion and a meaningful and valued life,” Ms Scuglia said.

“It facilitates learning and maintenance of life and work skills as well as participation in community activities, the development of relationships and an ability to make life choices.”

Ms Scuglia praised the contribution made by Alzheimer’s Australia (NSW) which advocates for support services, education, information as well as caring for people with dementia.

“The Royal Rehab is building a more inclusive society for people with complex health and other needs across the disability spectrum and advances rehabilitation so that people with a traumatic brain, spinal cord injury, stroke and other neurological conditions have the best possible chance of returning to their lives in a meaningful way.”

“Your generous support of the Fusion Foundation Fundraising Gala Ball will directly impact on our ability to support these important local causes which are dedicated to making a difference.”

Ticket information and details of the Gala Ball can be obtained through the website www.thefusionfoundation.com.au