Clermont’s carers earn CEO’s praise

The caring families of Clermont Aged Care residents were recognised with a High Tea last Friday.

North Ryde’s Clermont Aged Care CEO Steve Gordon paid tribute to the carers at the High whom he described as friends and family members who make a huge contribution to the lives and well being of their loved ones.

“It is a great priviledge for us to honour them with a high tea,” he said.

“All of these wonderful people have been caring for their families at home until they can no longer look after them but they continue to visit on a daily or other regular basis.

“We recognise the huge contribution they make and in recognition we host this High Tea during Carers Week.”

PICTURED are Barbara Beatty, Clermont CEO Steve Gordon, Fess, Jenny Campbell, Sarah, Bev Zitar, Colin Harvey and pianist Viktorija Macens. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.