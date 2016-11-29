Clr Sheil Local Govt Woman of Year

BY OUR CHIEF CIVIC ROUNDSMAN

Clr Dr Meredith Sheil is our nomination for the 2017 Ministers’ Awards for Women in Local Government announced by Lane Cove MP Anthony Roberts this week.

Anthony Roberts encourages local councils and communities to “nominate the women who have inspired and represented them” as “we want to recognise the hard work of women working in our local councils and those women making a positive difference in their local areas”.

The Awards are a joint initiative of the Ministers for Local Government and for Women.

Clr Dr Meredith Sheil is well qualified for the role of Local Government Woman of the Year:

She has served as a Councillor and Deputy Mayor Hunters Hill Council and was nominated by Mayor Emeritus Sue Hoopmann OAM and has a strong track record of heritage and environmental issues particularly defending the LEP and DCP and protesting the municipality’s waterfront vista from inappropriate development.

Clr Sheil has represented Hunters Hill at numerous forums and conferences most recently the Local Government Conference in Wollongong where she confronted Premier Baird over the forced amalgamation of Hunters Hill with Lane Cove and Ryde.

She grew up in Hunters Hill the daughter of famous local doctor Mary Lou and continues to live in the family home with her young family.

In private life she is a paediatrician, research scientist and superfine woolgrower owner of “Yerilla” Ilford NSW and board member of various companies and a Lecturer at Sydney University Department of Paediatrics and Child Health and Honorary Associate Sydney University Veterinary School.

In her 20 year career as a medical and research scientist she has won and co-managed research funds and grants worth millions of dollars and she has delivered innovative techniques to monitor and save children’s lives during and after heart surgery. And this is just the start of it!

We consider and recommend to Anthony Roberts that Councillor Dr Meredith Sheil be a most worthy winner of Local Government Woman of the Year.

THE WEEKLY TIMES November 25, 2015