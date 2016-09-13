Community Art Expo at Gladesville Shopping Village

Hunters Hill Ryde Community Services 3rd Annual Community Art Expo was officially opened last Friday in a shop at Gladesville Shopping Village and remains open until this Friday.

The Art Expo entitled Create & Encourage is open daily until this Friday from 10am to 4.30pm in a Pop-up shop and admission is free.

The show is supported by Gladesville RSL Community Club, Gladesville Rotary Club, Hunters Hill Council, Christian Community Aid Eastwood and North Ryde Community Aid and Information Service.

PICTURED at the cocktail party launch are l to r HHRCS Team Leader Branka Ivkovi, artists Margaret Olah, Lynette Allan, John Mitchel, Virginia Bucknell, HHRCS General Manager Anna Buddo, Linda Sullivan, Peta Gischus, HHRCS support worker Christine Hannan and HHRCS client Martin Gischus. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.