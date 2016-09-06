PARK VICTORY!

Locals are celebrating the Joint Regional Planning Panel decision to reject a proposed 16 storey development adjacent to Blenheim Park at North Ryde.

Ryde Council had unanimously decided to purchase the three homes to extend the park.

However the Baird State Government had ignored the Council vision but the local Ryde MP Victor Dominello spoke in Parliament supporting the Council initiative originated by Clr Craig Chung.

PICTURED celebrating at Blenheim Park on Friday are Clr Craig Chung, Ryde MP Victor Dominello and local resident Chris Turner. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO

Community celebrates Blenheim Park decision

The North Ryde community is celebrating last week’s decision by the Joint Regional Planning Panel to advise against a proposed 16 storey residential development next to Blenheim Park.

The Baird Government had ignored a unanimous decision by Ryde City Council to purchase the proposed three home site for public parkland and councillors said they were outraged by the government’s action.

Ryde MP Victor Dominello also spoke out in NSW Parliament against the development which went against his campaign to stop high rise development in low density suburbs south of Epping Road.

Councillor Craig Chung had championed the parkland purchase option as a ‘farewell gift’ for the North Ryde community with the City of Ryde under threat of abolition and forced amalgamation.

He praised Mr Dominello’s advocacy and said it is now up to NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes to back our local MP and do the right thing for our community.

“The JRPP resolved to recommend to the Minister against sending the Blenheim Park 16 storey high rise proposal to gateway,” he said.

“What this means is that the Minister or his delegate must now decide whether to accept the recommendation of the JRPP or to make a completely different decision.

“Of course, the Minister could make a decision contrary to the recommendation of the JRPP.

“But in the words of Yes Minister’s Sir Humphrey Abbleby ..that would be very courageous indeed, Minister !”

The Weekly Times Managing Editor John F Booth AM has also been at the forefront of the Blenheim Park campaign, as Clr Chung acknowledged.

“The TWT has also kept the community informed about this important issue and a lot of people have been working hard to achieve this outcome,” he said.

“We need to acknowledge a whole lot of people who have worked hard to achieve this outcome, including Chris Turner who has been tireless in her efforts to keep the community informed and committed

“Victor Dominello cannot be thanked enough for speaking in Parliament and for his behind the scenes lobbying of the Planning Minister, most of which we will never hear about.

“Brad Powe is thanked for accompanying Chris and I to see Victor Dominello and the Planning Minister while the whole Blenheim Park district has maintained the pressure on Council, Councillors, JRPP and the Minister.”

Ryde Mayor Jerome Laxale thanked Acting General Manager Roy Newsome and his staff for their work.

He stressed that had the Baird Government accepted the unanimous decision of the Council to purchase the land for parkland the community would not have had to fight to save it.