Community harmony the winner at Bennelong Cup

BENNELONG MP John Alexander has expressed his delight after attending and supporting this year’s Bennelong Cup table tennis tournament.

The Cup comprises the school’s competition which was staged last Friday and the international competition that spanned over three

days from last Friday night until Sunday afternoon.

“The School’s Cup was first started by me in 2010, as a way of bringing students together from many different backgrounds through sport,” Mr Alexander revealed.

“Since then it has grown to the point that we have hundreds of students from all corners of the electorate (but with backgrounds from all corners of the world) playing, competing and making friends through this competition.

“It’s gratifying to be able to facilitate bridge building between young people and their different backgrounds.

One girl said to me that her favourite part of the school’s competition was the chance to meet new people.

Hearing that is quite thrilling for me.”

“From the humble beginnings of the school’s competition, we have now added a world-class international tournament to the schedule, along with a fantastic ceremonial opening and exhibition match in Parliament House.

“This year it was opened by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, with many diplomats attending to support their country.

‘Ping Pong Diplomacy’ is alive and well!” Mr Alexander said.

The winner this year was Team Japan, in a close tussle with our own Australia, who did very well to compete and should be congratulated.”

Scott Nargar of major sponsor Hyundai said: “Sport is not just about competition, but about building friendships and encouraging participation. This is something we value at Hyundai.”