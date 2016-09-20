Controversy at Ryde City Council election night

Ryde Liberal leader Bill Pickering was elected as Mayor of City of Ryde last Friday night with Liberal Clr Jane Stott elected as Deputy Mayor.

Barely five minutes after being elected by seven votes to five, Mayor Pickering controversially described BairdÕs proposed forced amalgamation of Ryde, Hunters Hill and Lane Cove as ‘inevitable’ and said he would lead ratepayers into a mega council as Ryde’s last mayor.

His comments come a year after he last served as Mayor when he and his Liberal team increased rates and cut spending to fund an anti forced amalgamations campaign.

“I’ll steer the city forward before the inevitable amalgamation and as the last Mayor of the City of Ryde,” he said.

“I will ensure the city remains a strong part of the new (mega) council.”

More controversy followed when the Mayor used his casting vote to elect Liberal colleague Clr Roy Maggio as Chair of Ryde’s Status Of Women Advisory Committee, defeating Independent Clr Denise Pendleton.

Councillor Maggio recently made national headlines when he was pressured to publicly apologise for referring to a female staff member as ‘cuddles’ and emailing former General Manager Gail Connelly with a comment that implied she’d be better as a housewife.

“I’ve enjoyed the humiliation,” Clr Maggio said.

Councillor Maggio was nonetheless removed as Deputy Mayor in favour of his Liberal colleague Clr Jane Stott, who described him as passionate and energetic.

“But it’s not on my agenda to replicate his (Maggio’s) feat,” she said.

Former Mayor Laxale said it had been an honour and a privilege to represent the City of Ryde during its fight against Baird’s forced merger proposal.

He said his achievements had been to deliver his promises on more childcare, more affordable housing and more open parkland space.

“I’m proud to say that Labor has achieved the best for our city,” he said.

The new Mayor said one of his priorities would be to stop councillors wasting time at council meetings to promote socialist agendas.

New Ryde City Mayor Bill Pickering with new Deputy Mayor Jane Stott. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.