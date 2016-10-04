Council resolves to fight proposed forced merger

HUNTERS HILL HAPPENINGS with

Mayor RICHARD QUINN

NO DOUBT residents will have read or heard that Hunters Hill Council was not successful in its initial legal action in the Land & Environment Court.

Council was given until midnight Tuesday September 27, 2016 to make a decision as to whether to appeal against the judgement.

If a decision was made not to appeal it was likely that the Council would be merged with Lane Cove and Ryde Council soon after this deadline.

Council therefore held an Extraordinary Meeting on September 23 to consider our options.

Many residents attended the meeting and spoke in support of Council continuing the fight against the merger as well as a number of people who spoke in opposition to continuing further legal action.

Council ultimately resolved to continue to fight the proposed merger and is currently seeking further legal advice on this matter.

Council has lodged a Notice of Intention to Lodge an Appeal against the Land & Environment Court judgement, and the NSW Government has subsequently agreed not to proceed with any further action prior to seven days after the Woollahra appeal decision is handed down by the Court of Appeal.

* * *

CONGRATULATIONS TO Clr Mark Bennett who was elected Deputy Mayor of Hunters Hill Council at our last ordinary Council meeting. I look forward to working with him in this new role in the year ahead and also would like to express my thanks to Councillor Justine McLaughlin who has served as Deputy Mayor for the last year.

She has devoted much energy and time to the role and I sincerely thank her for her extraordinary commitment and wise counsel during her time as Deputy Mayor.

* * *

ARE YOU NDIS ready?

Find out more about the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and what it means for you.

You can participate in small group and one-on-one discussions and collect information on the wide range of service providers in preparation for the transition on Monday October 17 in Lane Cove Library, Library Walk, Lane Cove.

There are two sessions: 5pm to 6pm and 7pm to 8pm. and there is no cost.

For further information contact Hunters Hill Council on 9879 9400.

* * *

COUNCIL recently undertook an investigation into the viability of converting the existing disabled zone outside the Hunters Hill Shopping Village into a joint disabled/loading zone in Gladesville Road with appropriate time restrictions.

This section of Gladesville Road from Ryde Road to Matthew Street, is well served by disabled parking spaces.

Two adjacent disabled parking spaces will be converted to be a ‘loading zone’ from 6am to 10am Monday to Friday and will serve as disabled parking spaces at all other times.

The installation of a ‘keep clear’ zone at the intersection of Gladesville Road and Howard Place will improve traffic movements. This intersection (also known as Pitt Street) can be problematic in morning peaks and a ‘keep clear’ zone will be installed to facilitate this problem.