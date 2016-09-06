Council to celebrate Gladesville with Movie and Food Night

HUNTERS HILL HAPPENINGS

with Mayor RICHARD QUINN

PLEASE NOTE that Hunters Hill electors are not required to vote this Saturday September 10.

Elections for all Councils subject to a merger proposal have been deferred to September 2017.

Also we are still awaiting a decision on Council’s legal case in the Land and Environment Court regarding the proposed merger.

THIS Thursday September 8 is R U OK Day, which aims to reduce the incidence of suicide in Australia by reconnecting with and supporting those who might be at risk of self-harm.

It is a good time to trust your gut instinct and start a conversation if you think someone’s not okay.

Visit www.ruok.org.au for more information about strategies and how you can help.

TAKE A walk through Kelly’s Bush (the site of the World’s first Green Ban) on Monday September 26 to discover what plants and animals are in the reserve and to enjoy some nature craft.

This two hour discovery is a valuable learning experience for ages 5-12 years.

Parents are requested to accompany their children.

The meeting point at 1.30pm is at the Nelsons Parade entrance of the Reserve and bookings are essential. To book phone Council on 9879 9400.

THE NEIGHBOURHOOD of Gladesville is a great destination for restaurants, business, culture and community.

Building on the success of last years’ Spring Festival, Council is this year changing the event to a movie and food night to further support the local community and economy.

Together with the Gladesville Chamber of Commerce, Gladesville Shopping Village, Bayview Hotel and the Main Street Committee, Council invites you to join us as we promote and celebrate Gladesville, on Saturday October 22 from 5pm to 10pm.

Local restaurants will provide a wonderful variety of food and family fun and an outdoor movie will be sure to draw large crowds to this ‘flicks ‘n’ eats Festival.

To participate, local business and restaurants are invited to contact Council on 9879 9400 or email barrae@huntershill.nsw.gov.au

HUNTERS HILL Council in conjunction with the City of Ryde is currently completing a study to find out how our town centres can be more vibrant and accessible at night.

This survey will assist Council to understand the existing night time experience in the Hunters Hill Village and the areas of Gladesville and Ryde to identify gaps and to meet the needs of the greater community.

To get involved and complete the survey, visit www.ryde.nsw.gov.au/rydeafter5 and click on the Hunters Hill link. Share your ideas and comment on the Ideas Wall.

DON’T FORGET the E-Waste collection event is on Saturday September 24 for Hunters Hill and Lane Cove residents at St Ignatius Riverview Regis Campus from 8am to 4.30pm.

E-waste contains material that can be recycled so it is preferable that it is not disposed of in household clean-up collection as these go to landfill.

Proof of address is required via a driver’s licence or rates notice. Please ensure you follow the instructions of on-site staff at the collection site and stay in your vehicle.

Leave packaging materials including plastic, Styrofoam and cardboard at home.

If you are a senior resident or a resident with a disability currently living in the Hunters Hill Council area, you may be eligible for a limited kerbside collection for this event.

Call council on 9879 9400 to register your interest and have to check eligibility.

COUNCIL IN conjunction with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and Habitat Network recently received a three year NSW Environmental Trust Grant to strategically approach habitat restoration at a landscape level along the lower Parramatta River estuary.

Bushcare groups and bush regeneration contractors will be working across five reserves in the Hunters Hill Local Government areas of Clarkes Point, Kelly’s Bush, Gladesville Reserve, Betts Park and Parramatta River Regional Park.

These reserves form part of a regionally significant biodiversity corridor.

Bush regeneration works will improve ecological connectivity between bushcares sites and restore Endangered Ecological Communities (EECs) under the Threatened Species Conservation Act 1995 i.e.Coastal Saltmarsh and Swamp Oak Floodplain Forest. The project involves improving habitat for fauna in particular small birds.

In addition it is hoped that the project will engage the local community particularly increase volunteer numbers and community awareness and involvement including encouraging adjoining residents to plant suitable habitat in their gardens.

If you would like to receive more information on the project or if you like to join a bushcare group or help plant habitat in these reserves, contact Council’s Bushland staff on 9879 9439 or email vollmerj@huntershill.nsw.gov.au