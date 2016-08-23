Council to sell boats and fine owners for parking on streets

City of Canada Bay has become our first local council to crack down on boats being parked on residential streets.

Deputy Mayor Helen McCaffery told The Weekly Times the ban will empower the council immediately impound and sell boats parked in dangerous locations or for four weeks or longer.

“If a person’s trailer and boat is impounded, City of Canada Bay will charge owners or sell the boats if they are not collected,” the Deputy Mayor said.

“Boat trailers parked on residential streets must now be moved at least every 28 days to a different block section of the same street.

“We will provide a minimum of 15 days notice before impounding occurs, or less if the boat trailer is in a dangerous position.”

Hunters Hill and Ryde Councils are expected to adopt Canada Bay’s policy which comply with State Government laws to encourage the use of off-street trailer storage.

Deputy Mayor McCaffery conceded that boat owners will not like the new laws but argued that existing rules are not fair to other residents.

“Council has received complaints of boat trailers obstructing driveways, reducing the visual amenity of local areas and attracting rubbish,” she said.

“We understand street parking is a convenient choice for boat trailer owners, however it can limit the amount of parking spaces available to other members of our community.

The relevant government Act is Impounding Amendment (Unattended Boat Trailers) Act 2015 which was introduced on Friday, July 1 this year.

For more information, please visit: olg.nsw.gov.au/boattrailers.

Councils have the power to impound or sell boats parked on residential streets under new government laws. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO